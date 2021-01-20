Overview of Dr. Alan Solinsky, MD

Dr. Alan Solinsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Solinsky works at Solinsky Eyecare LLC in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Newington, CT, Avon, CT and Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Diabetic Cataracts and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.