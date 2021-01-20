Dr. Alan Solinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Solinsky, MD
Dr. Alan Solinsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Solinsky Eyecare LLC1013 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 233-2020
Constitution Eye Surgery Cente505 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 667-0207
Solinsky Eyecare LLC30 W Avon Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 676-0809
Solinsky Eyecare LLC139 Hazard Ave Ste 6, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 265-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, explains everything carefully, compassionate. An excellent doctor who really knows his stuff!
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Hahnemann U
- Hartford Hospital
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Ophthalmology
