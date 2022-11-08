Overview of Dr. Alan Speir, MD

Dr. Alan Speir, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Speir works at Cardiac Vascular Thoracic Surgery Associates PC in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.