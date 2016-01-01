Overview of Dr. Alan Spertus, MD

Dr. Alan Spertus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Spertus works at Tomoka Eye Associates in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.