Dr. Alan Spiegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Spiegel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Spiegel works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
-
2
NCH Heart & VascularSpecialists1632 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spiegel always takes time to answer all questions and explains everything!
About Dr. Alan Spiegel, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1770580326
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
