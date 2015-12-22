Overview

Dr. Alan Spielberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Spielberg works at HENDRIX, MARIANNE MD in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.