Dr. Alan Stage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Stage, MD
Dr. Alan Stage, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.
Dr. Stage's Office Locations
Alan F Stage MD1 Oakwood Park Plz Ste 101, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (303) 917-0377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stage?
We have never seen a pediatrician, or any other doctor for that matter, that is so committed to taking care of his patients. When needed he has followed up after sick appointments to see if things are improving, calling after hours. His staff is very accommodating to make appointments work. With other doctor offices we could never seem to get both sick kids in at the same time, and his staff has always done their best to get the appointments as close together as possible. They get you in and out
About Dr. Alan Stage, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Center Immu and Resp Me
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
Dr. Stage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stage accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stage.
