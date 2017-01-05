See All Pediatricians in Castle Rock, CO
Dr. Alan Stage, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Stage, MD

Dr. Alan Stage, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.

Dr. Stage works at Healy and Stage MDs in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stage's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan F Stage MD
    1 Oakwood Park Plz Ste 101, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 917-0377

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Otitis Media
Pollen Allergy
Sinusitis
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Stage, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821044975
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • National Jewish Center Immu and Resp Me
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Stage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stage works at Healy and Stage MDs in Castle Rock, CO. View the full address on Dr. Stage’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.