Dr. Alan Steljes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U of Toronto.



Dr. Steljes works at Steljes Cardiology PC in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.