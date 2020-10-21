Dr. Stuto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Stuto, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alan Stuto, DPM
Dr. Alan Stuto, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Stuto works at
Dr. Stuto's Office Locations
-
1
LVPG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stuto?
Awesome Doctor!
About Dr. Alan Stuto, DPM
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1821409632
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuto works at
Dr. Stuto has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.