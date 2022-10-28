Dr. Alan Swenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Swenson, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Swenson, MD
Dr. Alan Swenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with Mary S Stern/University Of Cincinnati Hand Surgery Fellowship|Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Fellowship
Dr. Swenson's Office Locations
Orthoalaska3801 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5276
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great delivery of care by the entire OPA Team involved with my case. Efficient, friendly, knowledgeable, and compassionate. Tools (QR codes) made available in the patient room to allow review of common Ortho conditions. Dr Swenson has a lovely bedside manner, listened to my concerns, and addressed the issue at hand. Thank you OPA.
About Dr. Alan Swenson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- University Of Washington Orthopaedic &amp;amp; Sports Medicine Surgery Residency Program|University Of Washington Orthopaedic &amp;amp;amp; Sports Medicine Surgery Residency Program|University Of Washington Orthopaedic &amp;amp;amp;amp; S
