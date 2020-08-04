Dr. Alan Tanenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Tanenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Tanenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Locations
Tanenbaum Dermatology Center760 E Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 761-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I take my teenage son to Dr. Tanenbaum and he always spends as much time as needed with him. He has a gentle, friendly manner and a conservative yet academic approach to treatment which I appreciate especially when concerning my child.
About Dr. Alan Tanenbaum, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114023611
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanenbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanenbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanenbaum has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.