Dr. Alan Tanenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. Tanenbaum works at Tanenbaum Dermatology Center in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.