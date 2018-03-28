Overview

Dr. Alan Tarshis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Tarshis works at Gha Kenwood Pharmacy in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.