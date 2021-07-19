Dr. Alan Teitelbaum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Teitelbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teitelbaum's Office Locations
- 1 315 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 369-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Not impressed. He made othodics for me that I could never use, that’s how much they hurt my feet. He also unnecessarily scared me by alluding to the fact that maybe I wouldn’t be walking when I turn eighty. Stupid statement. I HATE doctors who throw their power around by making unfounded statements about their patients health.
About Dr. Alan Teitelbaum, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609846468
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
