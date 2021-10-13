Dr. Alan Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Thomas, MD
Dr. Alan Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 582-7257
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, efficient care for my shoulder again, as always. Thanks.
About Dr. Alan Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447254032
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
