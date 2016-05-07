Dr. Alan Thomay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Thomay, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Thomay, MD
Dr. Alan Thomay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-7095Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomay was wonderful and his PA is awesome, any questions I had they were able to answer.
About Dr. Alan Thomay, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1689893430
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Complex General Surgical Oncology
Dr. Thomay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomay has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Wound Repair and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.