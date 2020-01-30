Dr. Alan Thomley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Thomley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Sanger Heart and Vascular1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 2500, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 327-3456
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 373-0212
Charlotte Office10650 Park Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-3840
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent Cardiologist. Expert in my specific cardiac illness. Take time during my visit to listen attentively, doing fully examination, prescribing the best medicine for my issue and following the results vis-a-vis improving my quality of life. Also fully explaining clearly my illness and offering all options available for treatment. Knowing the high cost of my main medicine Dr. Thomley helped me to get patient financial assistance from the maker of the medicine. Pontual in my appointments. Dr. Thomley is a Gentleman and Scholar.
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
