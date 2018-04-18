See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Alan Thorson, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Thorson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Dr. Thorson works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery
    9850 Nicholas St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 343-1122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Apr 18, 2018
    Went to Mayo Clinic for a second opinion, and that Dr. Gave high praise to Dr. Thorson and told me he was the best in the area! That he consulted with him!
    — Apr 18, 2018
    About Dr. Alan Thorson, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033117700
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Thorson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thorson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thorson works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Thorson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.