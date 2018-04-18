Dr. Alan Thorson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Thorson, MD
Dr. Alan Thorson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery9850 Nicholas St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 343-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Went to Mayo Clinic for a second opinion, and that Dr. Gave high praise to Dr. Thorson and told me he was the best in the area! That he consulted with him!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorson.
