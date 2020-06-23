Dr. Tuckman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Tuckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Tuckman, MD
Dr. Alan Tuckman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Tuckman works at
Dr. Tuckman's Office Locations
Memorial Counseling Assoc.4525 E ATHERTON ST, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 426-6571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am so, so happy to have found Dr. Tuckman! He takes the time to listen to you, understands nuanced symptoms--like my depression showing up as irritability sometimes, and my depression actually being bipolar 2 versus just depression--and all the medications he prescribed are Great for me. I was on the wrong medications for Years, from various psychiatrists, and he hit it out of the park on the first attempt. Can't recommend highly enough!
About Dr. Alan Tuckman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuckman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuckman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuckman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.