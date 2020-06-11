Dr. Alan Turnham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Turnham, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Turnham, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Turnham works at
Locations
-
1
Alan C. Turnham M.d. P.A.2571 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-2995
-
2
Sia Dermatology2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-2995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turnham?
My family has used Dr. Turnham for several years he has always been compassionate and thorough.
About Dr. Alan Turnham, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1144307133
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turnham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turnham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turnham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turnham works at
Dr. Turnham has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turnham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.