Dr. Alan Twer, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Twer, MD

Dr. Alan Twer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Twer works at Twer Eye Care Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Twer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twer Eye Care Associates
    7900 BUSTLETON AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 742-7474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 07, 2019
    Very caring, never makes you feel rushed, explains things thoroughly.
    Kay in Elkins Park, PA — Feb 07, 2019
    About Dr. Alan Twer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659319382
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Twer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Twer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Twer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Twer works at Twer Eye Care Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Twer’s profile.

    Dr. Twer has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Twer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

