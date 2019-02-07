Dr. Alan Twer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Twer, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Twer, MD
Dr. Alan Twer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Twer works at
Dr. Twer's Office Locations
-
1
Twer Eye Care Associates7900 BUSTLETON AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 742-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Twer?
Very caring, never makes you feel rushed, explains things thoroughly.
About Dr. Alan Twer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1659319382
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Twer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Twer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Twer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Twer works at
Dr. Twer has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Twer speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Twer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.