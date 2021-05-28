Overview

Dr. Alan Urkowitz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Urkowitz works at Virtua Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.