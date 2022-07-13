See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Clermont, FL
Dr. Alan Varraux, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.1 (47)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Varraux, MD

Dr. Alan Varraux, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Varraux works at Associates of Pulmonary & Critical Care LLC in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Varraux's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates of Pulmonary & Critical Care LLC
    1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 125, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 841-1290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Waterman
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Cough
Wheezing
Asthma
Cough
Wheezing

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jul 13, 2022
    No 7 minute, insurance company dictated office visit. He analyzes your situation with a classic question-answer interaction. Then his years of professional training and experience kick in to give you a thoughtful, if brusque, evaluation of your situation. No candy coating. An amazing change from doctors where "productivity" (money made) is the measure of success. Quite a pleasant change from most of today's pill pushing, part swapping medical road runners.
    RocDoc — Jul 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alan Varraux, MD
    About Dr. Alan Varraux, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841392263
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
