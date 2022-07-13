Dr. Alan Varraux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varraux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Varraux, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Associates of Pulmonary & Critical Care LLC1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 125, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 841-1290
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
No 7 minute, insurance company dictated office visit. He analyzes your situation with a classic question-answer interaction. Then his years of professional training and experience kick in to give you a thoughtful, if brusque, evaluation of your situation. No candy coating. An amazing change from doctors where "productivity" (money made) is the measure of success. Quite a pleasant change from most of today's pill pushing, part swapping medical road runners.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1841392263
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Varraux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varraux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varraux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varraux has seen patients for Asthma, Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varraux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Varraux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varraux.
