Dr. Alan Vo, DO

Pain Management
3.4 (12)
Overview of Dr. Alan Vo, DO

Dr. Alan Vo, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Vo works at Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA, Everett, WA, Olympia, WA, Tacoma, WA, Edmonds, WA, Federal Way, WA, Issaquah, WA and Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vo's Office Locations

    Franciscan Medical Group
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Lakewood Pain Clinic
    11306 Bridgeport Way SW Ste B, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Bellevue Pain Clinic
    1900 116th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Everett Pain Clinic
    3305 Nassau St # 101, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Olympia Pain Clinic
    155 Lilly Rd NE Ste A, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tacoma Pain Clinic
    705 S 9th St Ste 102, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Washington Center for Pain Mgmt. LLC
    21616 76th Ave W Ste 203, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Federal Way Pain Clinic
    922 S 348th St # 2, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Issaquah Office
    1301 4th Ave NW Ste 302, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Renton Pain Clinic
    1412 SW 43rd St Ste 109, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Vo, DO

    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists
    Residency
    Residency
    • Downey Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Vo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vo works at Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA, Everett, WA, Olympia, WA, Tacoma, WA, Edmonds, WA, Federal Way, WA, Issaquah, WA and Renton, WA. View the full addresses on Dr. Vo’s profile.

    Dr. Vo has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

