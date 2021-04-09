Overview of Dr. Alan Vo, DO

Dr. Alan Vo, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Vo works at Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA, Everett, WA, Olympia, WA, Tacoma, WA, Edmonds, WA, Federal Way, WA, Issaquah, WA and Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.