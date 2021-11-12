Overview

Dr. Alan Wagner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Wagner Macula & Retina Center in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Kilmarnock, VA, Chesapeake, VA, Hampton, VA, Virginia Beach, VA, Elizabeth City, NC and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.