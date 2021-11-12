Dr. Alan Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Wagner, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Wagner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
1
Wagner Macula & Retina Center2016 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 481-4400
2
Wagner Macula & Retina Center101 Technology Park Dr, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 Directions (757) 481-4400
3
Wagner Macula & Retina Center809 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 109, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 481-4400
4
Wagner Macula & Retina Center300 Marcella Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 481-4400
5
Virginia Beach1800 Republic Rd Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4400
6
Wagner Macula & Retina Center1855 W City Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (757) 481-4400
7
Wagner Macula & Retina Center3206 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 481-4400Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
8
Wagner Macula & Retina Center6160 Kempsville Cir # 110A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 481-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagners' treatment is better than Johns' Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute. I had received Eylea treatment at JH before receiving it from Dr. Wagner. My vision has improved under Dr.Wagner beyond what JH had told me would ever happen. In addition, Dr. Wagner prescribes a monitoring divice which can be used at home that detects early activity even beter than the state-of-the-art diagnostic photography in any doctors office.. Furthermore, anyone with "dry" macular degeneration should be seeing Dr. Wagner for monitoring because, unfortuntely, a lot of general opthmalogis don't prescribe the at-home monitor. I referred friends of mine to Dr. Wagner and they love him too.
About Dr. Alan Wagner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1295719631
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
