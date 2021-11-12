See All Ophthalmologists in Suffolk, VA
Dr. Alan Wagner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (114)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Wagner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Wagner works at Wagner Macula & Retina Center in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Kilmarnock, VA, Chesapeake, VA, Hampton, VA, Virginia Beach, VA, Elizabeth City, NC and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    2016 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  2. 2
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    101 Technology Park Dr, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  3. 3
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    809 Greenbrier Pkwy Ste 109, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  4. 4
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    300 Marcella Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  5. 5
    Virginia Beach
    1800 Republic Rd Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  6. 6
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    1855 W City Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
  7. 7
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    3206 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Wagner Macula & Retina Center
    6160 Kempsville Cir # 110A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr. Wagners' treatment is better than Johns' Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute. I had received Eylea treatment at JH before receiving it from Dr. Wagner. My vision has improved under Dr.Wagner beyond what JH had told me would ever happen. In addition, Dr. Wagner prescribes a monitoring divice which can be used at home that detects early activity even beter than the state-of-the-art diagnostic photography in any doctors office.. Furthermore, anyone with "dry" macular degeneration should be seeing Dr. Wagner for monitoring because, unfortuntely, a lot of general opthmalogis don't prescribe the at-home monitor. I referred friends of mine to Dr. Wagner and they love him too.
    Cynthia A — Nov 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Wagner, MD
    About Dr. Alan Wagner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295719631
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

