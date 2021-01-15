See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Alan Walsh, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Walsh, DO

Dr. Alan Walsh, DO is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Walsh works at Valley Hospital Residency Prgrm in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Hospital Medical Center
    620 Shadow Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 388-8436
  2. 2
    Sound Physicians
    8280 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 492-8592

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 15, 2021
He is very kind and thorough and really takes the time to explain things in detail and easy to understand terms.
Maxie — Jan 15, 2021
Photo: Dr. Alan Walsh, DO
About Dr. Alan Walsh, DO

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952789760
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Walsh works at Valley Hospital Residency Prgrm in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Walsh’s profile.

Dr. Walsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.

