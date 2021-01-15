Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alan Walsh, DO
Overview of Dr. Alan Walsh, DO
Dr. Alan Walsh, DO is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
Valley Hospital Medical Center620 Shadow Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 388-8436
Sound Physicians8280 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 492-8592
He is very kind and thorough and really takes the time to explain things in detail and easy to understand terms.
About Dr. Alan Walsh, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1952789760
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
