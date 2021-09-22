See All General Surgeons in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Alan Walters, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Prescott, AZ
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Walters, MD

Dr. Alan Walters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Walters works at Walter Hirasa Huang MDs in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walter Hirasa Huang MDs
    804 Ainsworth Dr Ste 103, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 771-1011
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center
    1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 771-1011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Walters, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982711057
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
