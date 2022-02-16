Overview

Dr. Alan Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Wang works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL, Lockport, IL, Oakbrook Terrace, IL, Oak Park, IL, Yorkville, IL, Plainfield, IL and Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.