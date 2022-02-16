See All Gastroenterologists in Tinley Park, IL
Dr. Alan Wang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alan Wang, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Wang works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL, Lockport, IL, Oakbrook Terrace, IL, Oak Park, IL, Yorkville, IL, Plainfield, IL and Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Vinjay Chandrasekhara, MD
Dr. Vinjay Chandrasekhara, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Kamath, MD
Dr. Patrick Kamath, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD
Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology
    4575 Weaver Pkwy Ste 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600
  3. 3
    Duly Health and Care
    1206 E 9th St, Lockport, IL 60441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  4. 4
    Duly Health and Care
    2 Transam Plaza Dr, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  5. 5
    Duly Health and Care
    1121 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL 60302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  6. 6
    Gastroenterology
    76 W Countryside Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600
  7. 7
    Gastroenterology
    24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 225, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600
  8. 8
    Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 208, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Esophagitis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Esophagitis
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?

    Feb 16, 2022
    I REALLY REALLY love Dr Wang. He’s so smart, spends so much time with you, and makes sure you understand. I actually look forward to seeing him because we both laugh so much. (The poop jokes make themselves). He’s not afraid to take time to explain things, and he’s so thorough about future plans and prospects. His staff is less awesome. They’re not bad, but very mediocre. He could really do so much better if he was better supported.
    — Feb 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Wang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Wang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wang to family and friends

    Dr. Wang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Wang, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831376359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL, Lockport, IL, Oakbrook Terrace, IL, Oak Park, IL, Yorkville, IL, Plainfield, IL and Naperville, IL. View the full addresses on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Wang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.