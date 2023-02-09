Overview of Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD

Dr. Alan Weinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Weinberg works at Urological Medical Grp/N Orange Cty in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.