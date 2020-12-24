Overview of Dr. Alan Werner, MD

Dr. Alan Werner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Werner works at Two Rivers Surgical Associates in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.