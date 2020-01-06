Overview of Dr. Alan Whitehouse, MD

Dr. Alan Whitehouse, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Whitehouse works at Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy in Evans, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.