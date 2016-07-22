Dr. Alan Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Williamson, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Williamson, MD
Dr. Alan Williamson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Williamson's Office Locations
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to the hospital in an emergency situation. I was scared and wishing my primary Dr was there. Then I met Dr. Williamson. If I could mold a surgeon he would be it. He is smiling, positive and supremely talented. He doesn't just operate and disappear. He was a frequent visitor every day. This man who I later found out is the Chief Medical Officer saw me in his office for 5 months until he was satisfied I was healed. He saved my toes [foot?] and I recommend him heartily.
About Dr. Alan Williamson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1487670220
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
