Overview of Dr. Alan Wise, MD

Dr. Alan Wise, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Wise works at Aesthetic Physicians PC in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.