Dr. Alan Wladis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Wladis' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 302, Orlando, FL 32804 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
VERY UPFRONT. SURGERY WENT VERY WELL. OUT OF HOSPITAL 12:00 DAY AFTER SURGERY.
About Dr. Alan Wladis, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital|Vascular Surgery - (Good Samaritan Hospital)
- Albert Einstein Med Center|Good Samaritan Hosp, Vascular Surgery Albert Einstein Med Ctr, General Surgery
- SURGERY, Albert Eistein Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
