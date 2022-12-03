Overview

Dr. Alan Woelfel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Woelfel works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and Ludington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.