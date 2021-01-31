Overview of Dr. Alan Wong, MD

Dr. Alan Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Wong works at Pediatric Associates in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.