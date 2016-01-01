Dr. Alan Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Wood, MD
Dr. Alan Wood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dept of Orthopedics209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Wood, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Fndn University Of Tn|St Joseph Mercy Health Sys|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
