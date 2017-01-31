Overview of Dr. Alan Yamada, MD

Dr. Alan Yamada, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Yamada works at Andrews & Yamada Mds in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.