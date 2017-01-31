Dr. Alan Yamada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Yamada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Yamada, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Alan H. Yamada MD A Professional Corp.624 W Duarte Rd Ste 203, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-8595
Methodist Hospital of Southern California300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 898-8000
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Yamada was very professional with some humanity. Everything you would want in a urologist. Very knowledgeable in his field. For the answers that were less than perfect: Scheduling urgent appointments: He is very busy so same day appointments are difficult. But urgent as in must go to hospital to look at patient for urgent reasons I am sure would be Excellent. Office environment, Very Good. Cleanliness, Excellent. Comfort, Good. That is why the total is only Very Good.
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760456040
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Yamada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamada has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yamada speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.