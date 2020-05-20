Overview of Dr. Alan Yates, MD

Dr. Alan Yates, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Yates works at Chittoor, Sreenivas R, M.d. in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.