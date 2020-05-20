Dr. Alan Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Yates, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Yates, MD
Dr. Alan Yates, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Yates works at
Dr. Yates' Office Locations
Chittoor, Sreenivas R, M.d.1510 Florida Ave Ste H, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 574-1030
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation600 Coffee Rd Fl 2, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'VE BEEN A PATIENT OF DR. YATES FOR MANY YEARS. I WAS REFERRED TO HIM BY DR. VENTURINI. WHO WAS ANOTHER FANTASTIC DR. DR. YATES IS VERY COMPASSIONATE AND ALWAYS CONCERNED ABOUT MY SINUS PROBLEMS.
About Dr. Alan Yates, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- San Francisco General Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yates has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
