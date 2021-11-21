Dr. Zakaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Zakaria, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Zakaria, DO
Dr. Alan Zakaria, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI.
Dr. Zakaria's Office Locations
Nahed A Zakaria MD PC1080 Kirts Blvd Ste 400, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 362-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Positive outcome. Dr. Zakaria performed a thorough examination. He asked questions, listened carefully and provided a good plan to get me better. I have enthusiastically recommended him to friends and family.
About Dr. Alan Zakaria, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.