Overview of Dr. Alan Zeitlin, MD

Dr. Alan Zeitlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Zeitlin works at Alan P Zeitlin M D and Michael Reich M D Pllc in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Gallstones and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.