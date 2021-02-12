Dr. Alan Zelcer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelcer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Zelcer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Zelcer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Zelcer works at
Locations
Alan A Zelcer MD PA5210 Linton Blvd Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to the ER at Delray Medical Center on January 11 with discomfort in my chest. Lab work exhibited high enzymes. Dr Zelcer and his team installed a stent as quickly as possible. The doctor and his team are extraordinarily competent, caring and fully engaged. My life was saved.
About Dr. Alan Zelcer, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881670487
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Case Western Res U Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
