Overview of Dr. Alan Zonno, MD

Dr. Alan Zonno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Zonno works at Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.