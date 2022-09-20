Dr. Alan Zunamon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zunamon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Zunamon, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Zunamon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
Chicagoland Cardiology - Glenview2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 1200, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 869-1499
NorthShore Cardiovascular Institute2501 Compass Rd Ste 135, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 901-5252
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd # 4900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 864-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Because of a cancellation, I was able to get an appointment with Dr. Zunamon to discuss results of a cardiac stress test that was likely to lead to an angioplasty. He took his time, was very patient and personable.
About Dr. Alan Zunamon, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zunamon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zunamon.
