Dr. Alana Kirby, MD
Dr. Alana Kirby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 755, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I never even heard of a movement neurologist before until I needed one. Thanks goodness I found Dr. Kirby. She is not just brilliant, she is compassionate and validating. She has been 100% accurate with every diagnosis she’s made for my condition. She explains what and why these things are happening. She goes above and beyond to communicate with my other physicians which is rare these days. She encourages communication with me through the Rush portal and is great about responding. I’m so grateful to be under her care.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Kirby has seen patients for Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
