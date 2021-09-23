Overview of Dr. Alana Murphy, MD

Dr. Alana Murphy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.