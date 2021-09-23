See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alana Murphy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alana Murphy, MD

Urology
4.9 (445)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Alana Murphy, MD

Dr. Alana Murphy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Murphy works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Bedwetting
Urethral Dilation
Polyuria
Bedwetting
Urethral Dilation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Anterior and-or Posterior Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 445 ratings
    Patient Ratings (445)
    5 Star
    (403)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?

    Sep 23, 2021
    Researched for a Urologist based on credentials, reviews and experience. Dr. Alana Murphy fit all of my criteria. She was even more incredible than I expected. She was very professional, listened to my concerns and explained everything, even before I could formulate my questions. She has an incredibly reassuring bedside manner. I would highly recommend her for anyone, especially females due to her compassion and knowledge.
    Joyce — Sep 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alana Murphy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alana Murphy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murphy to family and friends

    Dr. Murphy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Murphy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alana Murphy, MD.

    About Dr. Alana Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1760631477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alana Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Polyuria and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    445 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.