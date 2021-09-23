Dr. Alana Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alana Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Alana Murphy, MD
Dr. Alana Murphy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Researched for a Urologist based on credentials, reviews and experience. Dr. Alana Murphy fit all of my criteria. She was even more incredible than I expected. She was very professional, listened to my concerns and explained everything, even before I could formulate my questions. She has an incredibly reassuring bedside manner. I would highly recommend her for anyone, especially females due to her compassion and knowledge.
About Dr. Alana Murphy, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1760631477
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Polyuria and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
445 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.