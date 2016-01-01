Dr. Alana Salvucci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alana Salvucci, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions
Nemours Physicians Associates1 Medical Center Blvd Ste 443, Chester, PA 19013 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
- Pediatric Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- MAYO CLINIC
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
