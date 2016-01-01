Overview of Dr. Alana Salvucci, DO

Dr. Alana Salvucci, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Salvucci works at Dept of Pediatric Infectious Disease in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.