Dr. Alancia Wynn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Wynn works at Wynn, Alancia Christine MD in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.