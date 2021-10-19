Overview of Dr. Aland Fernandez, MD

Dr. Aland Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.