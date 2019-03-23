Dr. Alane Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alane Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alane Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Alane Park MD A Medical Corporation1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 605, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (877) 764-8490
Spectrum Womens Healthcare Inc637 Lucas Ave # 200, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor. Only met once but was so warm, knowledgeable, and thorough. My insurance was ending and she went out of her way to get me referrals and additional info for future care even though i couldn't see her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1992806038
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park speaks Korean and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.