Dr. Alanna Bree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alanna Bree, MD
Overview
Dr. Alanna Bree, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Bree works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A Children's House for Pediatric Dermatology1976 W DALLAS ST, Houston, TX 77019 Directions (713) 942-9357
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bree?
Dr. Bree is the absolute BEST! She is incredibly knowledgeable and personable. She doesn’t over book which means on time appointments always. She is quick to respond when I have questions. She is worth the drive for us from Cypress!
About Dr. Alanna Bree, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124036447
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Chldrn'S Meml Hospital
- Forest Park Hosp
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Missouri State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bree works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.