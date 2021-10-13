Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fostyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO
Overview of Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO
Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bedford, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Fostyk's Office Locations
University Hospitals Regional Hospitals Co Medical Education Department44 Blaine Ave, Bedford, OH 44146 Directions (440) 735-3900
Cosmetic Surgery Institute22901 Millcreek Blvd Ste 145, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 292-6800Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fostyk is the absolute best of the best! Her level of talent is unmatched and my results have always been exactly as her and I discussed, if not better! Everyone in the office is knowledgeable, professional and a joy to work with - Always a great experience!
About Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- The Ohio State Univ
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
