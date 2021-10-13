Overview of Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO

Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bedford, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Fostyk works at UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS BEDFORD MEDICAL CENTER in Bedford, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.